It seemed as though the Patriots would be okay with letting linebacker Josh Uche walk this offseason, but the former second-round pick wasn’t interested in leaving.

New England agreed to terms with Uche on a one-year deal Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Uche reportedly had “much more on the table elsewhere” but chose to return to Foxboro on a short-term deal.

It was reported Sunday that the Patriots had yet to extend Uche an offer, despite having a level of interest in his return.

The former second-round pick, returns following a down season where he failed to capitalize on some momentum leading into his walk year. The 25-year-old recorded just three sacks last year, seeing his production dip heavily following Matthew Judon’s season-ending injury.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll get another shot at building up his value after a so-so year, likely in a more aggressive defense under new head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, who wants the Patriots to be more aggressive under his watch.

Uche joins Michael Onwenu and Hunter Henry as priority re-signings, while Kyle Dugger likely will return after his transition tag is figured out.