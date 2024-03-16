Kyle Teel Stars For Red Sox In ‘Spring Breakout’ Game

The Boston Red Sox had a successful Saturday down at JetBlue Park, as they picked up an 8-2 victory in their “Spring Breakout” matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Kyle Teel, in particular, was spectacular as some of MLB’s best young talents showcased their skills in Fort Myers, Fla.

Teel finished 2-for-2 from the dish, driving home a run with his third-inning double. He was equally as impressive behind it, helping Wikelman Gonzalez showcase his skills in a tremendous three-inning outing.

Ceddanne Rafaela was equally as impressive, belting a three-run home run that really broke things open for Boston. He’s not exactly going to stay prospect very long, though, is he?

The Red Sox likely couldn’t be happier with the results, as top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Teel, Rafaela and even Miguel Bleis showcased parts of what make them so special.

Boston will just have to wait awhile until we see this type of performance out of those studs at Fenway Park.