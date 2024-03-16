What Jason Varitek Sees In Red Sox Prospect Kyle Teel

Kyle Teel is a huge part of the future for the Boston Red Sox, teaming up with Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer as the top prospects in the farm system.

Teel’s bat has helped him hit his way to Double-A after just 26 professional games. Defensively, he’s solid but certainly has room to fine-tune aspects of his game behind the plate. Luckily for him, one of the Red Sox’s best catchers to wear the uniform in franchise history is still in the dugout for Boston.

Red Sox game planning coordinator Jason Varitek has not had much time to work in person with Teel, though he has liked what he has seen from a distance.

“We haven’t seen him much here,” Varitek told NESN’s Tom Caron on Friday night, as seen on the NESN broadcast during Grapefruit League play. “From the bits that I have, he’s a very good athlete. He does a lot of things well. Most of my vision with him has been on video here and there.”

The former Red Sox captain sees a number of valuable traits within Teel’s game that understandably create plenty of buzz about his potential.

“High energy,” Varitek shared. “Lot of talent. Lot of abilities. He’ll get a chance to showcase them tomorrow.”

Teel will be one of several top Red Sox prospects taking the field in the “Spring Breakout” game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. You can catch the game at 1 p.m. ET on NESN.