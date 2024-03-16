Here’s Red Sox Lineup For ‘Spring Breakout’ Matchup Vs. Braves

MLB will hold its “Spring Breakout” series this weekend, and the Boston Red Sox will showcase their top prospects in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park.

The inaugural “Spring Breakout” series was created to showcase the future stars of MLB, and there will be 16 exhibition contests in ballparks in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues.

There have been high expectations around Boston’s top three prospects: Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel. And they’ll look to make a huge impact and show off the potential they can bring to the big leagues. Ceddanna Rafaela has been competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he’ll also participate Saturday. The quartet will bat in that order as the top four prospects according to Sox Prospects.

Miguel Bleis also will feature in the “Spring Breakout” matchup, and Boston’s top pitching prospect Wikelman Gonzalez will get the starting nod.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for the “Spring Breakout” matchup between the Red Sox and Braves is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN using NESN 360.

Here is how Boston and Atlanta will line up Saturday.

BOSTON RED SOX

Roman Anthony, RF

Marcelo Mayer, SS

Kyle Teel, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Nathan Hickey, DH

Miguel Bleis, LF

Nick Yorke, 2B

Blaze Jordan, 1B

Chase Meidroth, 3B

Wikelman Gonzalez RHP

Story continues below advertisement

ATLANTA BRAVES

Luis Guanipa, CF

Nacho Alvarez Jr., SS

Drake Baldwin, C

Sabian Ceballos, 3B

Isaiah Drake, RF

Luke Waddell, 2B

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., LF

Diego Benitez, DH

Cade Bunnell, 1B

Owen Murphy, RHP