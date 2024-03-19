Blake Snell’s patience was tested this offseason as one of the few premier arms available in the MLB free agency market.

That tolerance and restraint were awarded Monday, giving Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, some long-awaited closure and peace of mind with Opening Day less than two weeks away.

Snell signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants worth $62 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The contract also includes an opt-out option after 2024, meaning Snell could test the market again next offseason.

The 31-year-old veteran did everything within his control in 2023 to ensure he’d earn a payday with a long-term contract. Snell went 14-9 with an MLB-best 2.25 ERA for the San Diego Padres, earning 28-of-30 first-place votes before taking home the NL’s Cy Young Award.

Yet, as impressive as Snell’s final season in San Diego was, it still wasn’t enough to overcome a trick offseason market that hasn’t fared well with starting pitchers.

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both of the Los Angeles Dodgers, headlined the free agent pitching options with Snell right behind the two. He struck out 234 hitters across 180 innings while notching a 5.9-hit per nine-inning rate, an NL best.

Snell becomes just the latest of a flurry of offseason improvements made by the Giants. San Francisco has already welcomed Jung Ho Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract and also signed Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to improve last season’s MLB-worst defense — the Giants recorded the most errors in all of baseball (117).