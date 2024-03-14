Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain free agents two weeks ahead of Opening Day, but a longtime MLB writer speculated they are “extremely unlikely” to find a home with a Boston Red Sox rival.

The New York Yankees suffered a blow this week when Gerrit Cole went down with a right elbow injury. The 2023 American League Cy Young winner reportedly will miss multiple months, which means the Bronx Bombers could try to sign someone to fill his role in the rotation.

However, ESPN’s Buster Olney on Thursday examined the options the Yankees have on the table and believed that due to the price of Snell or Montgomery, a deal would be “extremely unlikely.”

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow did not shut the door on signing either of the top free-agent pitchers on the market. The Scott Boras clients waited out the initial free agent frenzy, and it’s unknown how long they’re willing to wait to be locked up with a club.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston fans can be reassured at least with the prospect of facing neither Snell nor Montgomery in a Yankees uniform this season. The Red Sox suffered a blow in their rotation when Lucas Giolito was forced to have elbow surgery.