Morgan Geekie’s First Career Hat Trick Helps Bruins Edge Out Golden Knights

BOSTON — Morgan Geekeie’s netted his first career NHL hat trick in the Boston Bruins 5-4 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on Thursday night.

“It’s something that you don’t ever really think about coming into the game,” Geekie said. “But, it’s always fun, especially when you get two points.”

Geekie now has 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in his first season donning the Spoked-B. The 25-year-old forward recorded a hat trick when he played in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers.

The Bruins were coming off six straight overtime games, going 2-0-4 in that stretch. Defeating Vegas in regulation was important to Geekie.

“It was good to close that one out,” he said. “Especially the way we’ve finished the last couple of games.”

Geekie potted two of his three goals in the first period, helping the Bruins jump out to the 3-0 lead at the end of the frame. The tally that clinched the hat trick came in the second period during Vegas’ push to make a comeback.

“I feel live we’ve been starting games well the last few games,” Geekie said. “We just got to learn to close things out. You’ve seen a few games of ours slip away in the last couple. We kind of let (Vegas) back in it when we had our foot on the gas a little bit, and we let off.

“They’re a good team. They’re going to come back. I think it just speaks to our character as a team trying to close in on those details and close games out. Those are important points down the line, and when we can do it in regulation, it’s always nice.”

Geekie and the Bruins will look to build a winning streak when they head to New York to take on the Islanders on Saturday night. Puck drop from USB Arena is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage.

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images