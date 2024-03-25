The Patriots reportedly are losing another versatile member of their secondary.

A few weeks after Jalen Mills left New England to sign a free-agent contract with the New York Giants, Myles Bryant agreed to join the Texans, as first reported by KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. Bryant latched on with a team that overcame a mediocre defense last season, won the AFC South and earned its first playoff win since the 2019 campaign.

Bryant made a name for himself in Foxboro, Mass., after he joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The Washington product played in every game for New England in each of the last two seasons and showcased his versatility by serving time as both a nickel cornerback and a safety. Bryant also is a factor on special teams, logging 25 punt returns for the Patriots in the last two campaigns.

Fortunately for New England, it’s in a pretty good spot with its defensive backfield. The quartet of Jonathan Jones, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and 2023 first-rounder Christian Gonzalez are poised to headline the group. Jerod Mayo and company apparently aren’t totally satisfied with the depth, though, as the Patriots reportedly kicked the tires on L’Jarius Sneed before the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star corner to the Tennessee Titans.

Story continues below advertisement

Bryant is slated to return to his old stomping grounds in his first season with the Texans, as C.J. Stroud and company will travel to Gillette Stadium at some point in the upcoming campaign.