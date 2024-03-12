Jalen Mills closed the door on a three-year run with the New England Patriots after entering the offseason as a free agent.

Mills, 29, plans to sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. The eight-year veteran switched over from cornerback to safety last season with New England, and will presumably replace Xavier McKinney, who intends to sign a four-year, $68 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Making eight starts in 17 total appearances with the Patriots last season, Mills recorded 45 tackles with a forced fumble, wrapping up an overall underwhelming run with the organization.

Even before officially hitting the market this offseason, Mills hinted at departing from New England in the offseason.

“I feel like I’m a starting safety in this league,” Mills said in January, per Sophie Weller of AtoZ Sports. “We’ve got two good safeties on the depth chart right now between (Kyle Dugger) and (Jabrill Peppers), so I think, like I said, there are definitely other teams that need starting safeties.”

Mills initially joined the Patriots in 2021, signing a four-year, $24 million deal in free agency after five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He leaves Foxborough having recorded just two interceptions in three seasons and will be on the hunt for a redemption campaign before once again returning to free agency in 2025.