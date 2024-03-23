Patriots Reportedly ‘Poked Around’ On L’Jarius Sneed Before Trade

L’Jarius Sneed reportedly was dealt to the Titans late Friday night, but the New England Patriots were in the mix for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded Sneed to Tennessee for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap. The Titans agreed to a contract with the cornerback that pays him $19 million a year and includes $55 million in guarantees, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Kansas City gave the 27-year-old the franchise tag but was willing to trade him away. The Patriots were among teams who “poked around” in the weeks leading up to the reported Chiefs-Titans deal, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts were the other teams Russini listed.

This falls in line with New England doing its “due diligence” on Sneed MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported this month. The Patriots reportedly want to add at least one “elite defender” this offseason, and Sneed would have fit that bill. However, it seems the price tag on the trade combined with a hefty contract extension might have been too much of a cost for the Patriots.

However, it would mark another marquee target the Titans beat the Patriots out on after they signed Calvin Ridley to a lucrative contract.