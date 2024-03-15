NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot Joins Solid QB Room, Signs With Rams

Former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has once again found a new NFL home.

The veteran quarterback signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Garoppolo joins his third team in as many seasons after previously starting for the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. After reuniting with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, Garoppolo was benched for rookie Aidan O’Connell. After signing a lucrative deal with the Raiders last season, the veteran will stay out west following his release.

Garoppolo has two Super Bowls on his resume from his days with the Patriots. He returns to a backup role behind Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford and will compete alongside Georgia product Stetson Bennett.

Garoppolo has tossed 94 touchdowns while surpassing 15,000 passing yards in various roles across his 10-year NFL career.