The Raiders reportedly are expected to part ways with another former New England Patriots quarterback.

Las Vegas is expected to cut Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who added there were a “few teams interested.” If the move is designated as a pre-June 1 transaction, it would free up $11.2 million in cap space, but if the move is designated for after June 1, it would open up $24 million, according to Spotrac. It still would be $11.25 million less because of Garoppolo’s upcoming two-game suspension.

The expected move came a week after Las Vegas cut Brian Hoyer before the start of free agency. The Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal with Gardner Minshew, who could be in line to be their starter next season. They also have been linked to a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Multiple teams already locked up quarterbacks during the first two days of the legal tampering period, including New England, which will reunite with Jacoby Brissett. The Denver Broncos have a vacancy after letting Russell Wilson walk to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so that is a possible destination.

Garoppolo will enter his age-33 season following a campaign where he was benched for a rookie signal-caller.