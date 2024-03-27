Bill Belichick might dabble in television for the 2024 NFL season after not landing one of the league’s head coaching jobs in this year’s hiring cycle.

Don’t expect to see the New England Patriots legend on your screen regularly, though.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand on Wednesday morning published a column covering ESPN’s pursuit of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who retired from the NFL earlier this month. The story included a nugget on Belichick, who’s been rumored to be interested in media work while he awaits his next coaching opportunity.

“While ESPN continues to pursue Bill Belichick, Belichick has told networks he is disinclined to be part of a regular studio show, according to officials briefed on the talks,” Marchand wrote. “ESPN could combine with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films to secure the legendary coach for a broadcasting role.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manning a few weeks ago informed Marchand about his interest in teaming up with the “incredibly brilliant” and “funny” Belichick. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback didn’t shed light on the likelihood of a deal, though.

It remains to be seen what kind of media role Belichick takes on this fall, if any. But those in the industry clearly believe the coaching icon has the chops to be great on TV.