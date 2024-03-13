It’s up in the air if Bill Belichick will make the switch to a broadcast role, but Peyton Manning is confident the former New England Patriots head coach would excel in the transition.

Belichick didn’t land a job in this year’s head coaching cycle, and he’s scheduled to speak at multiple universities.

The 71-year-old notoriously has a reputation for not being the most media-friendly personality in the NFL, but former players and colleagues note Belichick is a lot more witty than he portrays himself. There’s no doubt about his football knowledge, and his appearance on “College GameDay” for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium showcased a side rarely seen in the public eye.

It’s that side that Manning likely wants to display more and why he tried to recruit the future Pro Football Hall of Famer to his production company Omaha Productions.

“If it comes to fruition, I think fans will be excited to see how incredibly brilliant Bill Belichick is when talking about football and how witty and funny he is,” Manning told The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly called Belichick about their open defensive coordinator position, but it’s unknown what he wants to do this year. However, if he does enter the broadcasting world, he would join his former players like Tom Brady as more ex-Patriots occupy the media landscape.