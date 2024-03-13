It appears former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson could return for a third tour of duty in New England.

Did you think they’d be done with reunions now that Bill Belichick’s gone?

Jackson and the Patriots have “mutual interest in a return” despite his release earlier this offseason, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. New England isn’t in a hurry to have something materialize, as it “could be a down-the-line development,” but it’s something to keep in mind.

It was a rough second stint in New England for Jackson, who returned via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers in October, but only suited up in eight games for the remainder of the season. He was placed on the non-football illness list twice, while also being suspended before the Patriots’ trip to Germany after missing curfew at the team hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

He was ultimately cut on March 1, less than two years after he signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with LA.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo left the door open for him to remain in New England before the release, which might signal he still feels there’s something left in the 28-year-old.

Jackson’s play has declined considerably since leaving Foxboro the first time, but in a decreased role on an already well-built secondary, he could recoup some value on a short-term contract. In all honesty, it might be his only option.