J.C. Jackson won’t play this Sunday.

The Patriots on Tuesday placed the veteran cornerback on the non-football illness (NFI) list, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Running back Kevin Harris was signed from the practice squad to fill Jackson’s spot on the 53-man roster.

At the time of this writing, it wasn’t immediately clear whether Jackson must sit out the rest of the campaign. Players who begin a season on NFI must sit out at least four games, but the rules for those placed on in-season NFI are less clear.

Regardless, Jackson won’t be on the field when the Patriots visit the Broncos on Christmas Eve. And it probably is fair to assume we’ve seen the last of him in 2023.

The #Patriots placed CB J.C. Jackson on the reserve/non-football illness list. This likely ends his season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2023

Jackson was active but didn’t play in last Sunday’s home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also wasn’t spotted on New England’s sideline, and his agent, Neil Schwartz, later told ESPN that Jackson was dealing with a mental health-related issue.

Jackson reportedly wasn’t disciplined by the Patriots. He experienced a mental health-related incident shortly before kickoff against the Chiefs.

“I think if you ask anyone in our locker room that same question, they’ll tell you the same thing: We care about his well-being as a human being, first and foremost,” special teamer Matthew Slater said Monday. “We want to see him be healthy, both physically and mentally. We want to see him be successful. And all that is with football aside. We put such a heavy emphasis on football and rightfully so — it’s our job. But it’s not the ultimate. It’s an important thing, but it’s not the ultimate thing.

“For (Jackson), I hope he hears and understands and knows, that for us, we just want to see him be well. That’s the most important thing.”

Jackson, who began his career in New England, rejoined the Patriots in October via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has three years remaining on his current contract, but the Patriots can cut him anytime this offseason without any financial ramifications.

New England and Denver will kick off Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.