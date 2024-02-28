The New England Patriots will have a lot of cap space to utilize this offseason, and it could create more if they cut J.C. Jackson.

New England released Adrian Phillips and Lawrence Guy this month, and it will have at least $83 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. The Patriots will have competition in free agency, but they will have an opportunity to add high-level talent.

The Patriots also have internal free agents to decide what to do with, and director of scouting Eliot Wolf this week affirmed the team’s desire to retain Michael Onwenu and Kyle Dugger.

If the Patriots cut J.C. Jackson, they will have at least $100 million in cap space, but New England doesn’t sound completely firm on the idea of letting the Pro Bowl cornerback walk.

“Those discussions are still going,” Mayo told reporters, per the Patriots. “I love J.C., coached him, saw him develop into a man. We’ll see how that goes going forward. But look, heck of a football player. Two years removed from injury, he’s probably going to move a lot better this year, so we’ll see.”

Jackson suffered a patellar tendon injury during the 2022 season, and the Los Angeles Chargers traded him back to New England in the middle of his second season with the team. He has yet to replicate the production from his first stint with the Patriots.

The 28-year-old has three years left on his contract with at least a $14 million cap hit. It makes financial sense to move on from Jackson, but Mayo and his staff might want to keep as much talent on the roster as they can.