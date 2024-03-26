Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and head executive Eliot Wolf have a unique relationship, and it started unlike many of those in similar positions around the NFL.

New England (and more specifically, owner Robert Kraft) arranged the marriage.

If you’re unaware of how Mayo and Eliot found themselves succeeding one of the most decorated individuals in all of sport, it’s pretty simple. The Patriots, knowing the writing was on the wall with Bill Belichick, put a succession plan in place for Mayo to take over whenever the “mutual parting of ways” went down. New England and Belichick eventually split up in January, which also opened up a spot leading the front office, and without any formal plan in place or time for interviews to be held, it went to Wolf.

Mayo was technically appointed first, but he didn’t hire Wolf. Wolf, as the de-facto general manager, obviously wasn’t able to select his head coach, which is different from the majority of his peers.

It was an unconventional start to the relationship, so is it on steady ground? Yes, according to Mayo.

Mayo spoke with reporters at the league’s annual meetings in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, and shared what he thinks will make Wolf successful in his newfound role.

“I would say, overall, his steadiness,” Mayo said, per team-provided video. “Eliot has a great attitude and a great mentality, not only when it comes to picking players but also the staff. He was very influential in putting together the coaching staff, as well. I’ve been watching him from afar for a couple years now, and it’s really gelled nicely. I would also say, his dad is a Hall of Fame scout. It’s not all been here in New England. He brings a fresh perspective that will help us build.”

Kraft, somewhat conveniently for the purposes of this story, also spoke with reporters at the league’s meetings, though his thoughts came Tuesday. It was the first time anyone had the opportunity to ask the 82-year-old why he chose Wolf, and the answer was about what you’d expect.

“The major decisions in my life, I’ve gone with my instincts,” Kraft said, per team-provided video. “I think Eliot has good training, good pedigree. We have a good group of young people.”

Wolf, despite not having the general manager title, has all the same responsibilities as one. It’s even expected that following the 2024 NFL Draft, New England will open up a search to check off some boxes before eventually appointing the 42-year-old.

It’s Wolf’s world, we’re just living in it.