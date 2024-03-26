The Patriots didn’t come out with a favorable look after the second NFL Players Association report card, and it seemed to be a surprise for Robert Kraft.

New England ranked 29th in the report card, which was five spots worse than the year before. Players anonymously complained about ownership’s lack of willingness to spend on facilities with the workout room receiving poor reviews. The only category the Patriots had an average or better ranking in was the food and cafeteria.

Head coach Jerod Mayo admitted it’s something that caught everyone’s attention and was hopeful conditions would improve for players. Kraft certainly was one of those people who had their attention grabbed by the report card.

“I must tell you, I was unaware of how bad it was,” the Patriots owner told reporters at the annual NFL meetings in Orlando on Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

Kraft said the team plans on working on a new $50 million workout facility and believes the lack of team daycare is an “easy fix,” per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

“I’d be very surprised if that didn’t improve,” Kraft said, per Graff.

The low grades were eye-popping for fans, who theorized that it might be a reason why New England isn’t a favorable destination for high-end free agents.