The Patriots sure like patience, huh?

New England’s kind of taken a beating regarding their measured approach to the offseason, with the lack of splash roster moves ticking fans off. The Patriots aren’t allowing that frustration to change the way they’re doing things, though.

The NFL announced dates for each organization’s offseason workout plan Friday, and despite being allowed to begin on April 2, the Patriots have chosen to start April 8.

It’s a decision that has been thought out, with Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo explaining his reasoning earlier this weak.

“I think as the staff continues to gel, not only on the coaching side, but also on the scouting side — as the team continues to gel, I just want to make sure that we as coaches are all on the same page before we go to the players,” Mayo explained, per Taylor Kyles of CLNS. “We’ve been a part of situations where you bring these different coaches in, this guy one philosophy, this guy has another philosophy, I just wanted to make sure that the coaches, the staff, we’re all on the same page going forward.”

The Patriots aren’t the only team with a new head coach that opted to wait a week, however, as the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans all opted for April 8.

New England has been afforded the opportunity to hold a “voluntary minicamp” on April 23 and April 24, which is only allowed for teams with a new head coach. Mayo’s squad will be off for about a month as the draft festivities officially begin, before returning for OTAs on May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4 and June 6-7. The Patriots will hold rookie minicamp in early May, with the rest of the team congregating for regular minicamp from June 11-13.