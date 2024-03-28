While many of the Patriots top decision-makers will travel from Jayden Daniels’ Pro Day in Baton Rouge straight to Drake Maye’s in North Carolina, New England still will be represented in Washington.

Patriots college scouting director Cam Williams will lead a group of four scouts to Washington’s Pro Day, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies will hold their Pro Day on Thursday, the same day as the Tar Heels.

Williams reportedly is the lone Patriots staffer who will not travel from Baton Rouge to North Carolina. Eight others will go see Maye, including Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf, head coach Jerod May, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and director of player personnel Matt Groh.

… Patriots college scouting director Cam Williams was the one who didn't make the trip from Baton Rouge to Chapel Hill. Instead, Williams went to Washington, where he'll lead a group of four NE scouts at Michael Penix's Pro Day.



(The Commanders meet with Maye this AM as well.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 28, 2024

The Patriots will meet with Maye on Thursday morning, per Breer.

Story continues below advertisement

Penix is viewed as a quarterback option for the Patriots, but likely not at No. 3 overall. Should the Patriots trade down, something the organization is open to, Penix figures to be a late first- or early second-round pick.

If the Patriots do stay third overall, Maye is viewed as a potential selection. Maye is among the consensus top tier of quarterbacks along with projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy and Daniels.