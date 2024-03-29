Fixed Flaw? Potential Patriots QB Drake Maye ‘Much Improved’ In Key Area

There’s no debating that Drake Maye has the arm strength and size, not to mention athleticism at 6-foot-4 and 223-pounds, to be a quality NFL quarterback.

But the knock on Maye in the lead up to next month’s NFL draft is he possesses shoddy footwork in the pocket.

That’s what ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky had his eyes on when Maye performed in front of a large group of NFL coaches, executives, including those from the New England Patriots, and media members Thursday at North Carolina’s pro day.

Orlovsky came away from Maye’s throwing session impressed by the improvement at what is perceived as a flaw in the signal-caller’s skillset.

“The thing I was looking for the most was… how were his feet going to look?” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “Those definitely looked much improved when it came to just the rhythm of him throwing rather than the natural talent and athleticism of him throwing.”

Maye definitely isn’t considered as polished as the other top two quarterbacks in the draft in Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. Orlovsky even said previously that Maye needed to sit a year to refine his skills. Perhaps, Maye’s pro day performance, in which he completed 69-of-74 passes, per Washington Commander’s SB Nation site writer Mark Tyler, will change Orlovsky’s opinion.

But Maye needing time to develop might just fit into the Patriots’ plans. They signed veteran Jacoby Brissett this offseason, leading credence to the idea that they would bring along slowly whatever rookie quarterback they draft.

And if the Patriots see Maye already making strides, like Orlovsky does, they might think he may reach his ceiling after all and end up picking him.