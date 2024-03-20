Matthew Judon was not pleased to see the Patriots’ latest high-profile departure.

Trent Brown leaving New England after the 2023 season became a virtual lock as the campaign unfolded. The only uncertainty was where the veteran offensive tackle would wind up, and he found his new home Tuesday.

Brown, who played four seasons with the Patriots across two separate stints, joined the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year contract. Shortly after the 10th-year pro latched on with Joe Burrow and company, Judon took to Instagram to share a critical review of the move.

“Y’all look at this bull—-,” Brown captioned the post, coupled with the vomit emoji.

Brown on Tuesday sounded like someone happy to be moving on. It’s tough to blame the 30-year-old, as the Patriots offense currently is surrounded by question marks including the future of the quarterback situation and the prospects of a new offensive coordinator. The Bengals, meanwhile, should be squarely in the mix for an AFC playoff spot as long as Burrow stays healthy.

The Super Bowl LIII champion will share the field with his former teammates in the not-so-distant future. The Patriots are scheduled to visit Paycor Stadium at some point during the 2024 season.