The New England Patriots will be without Trent Brown this season after he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he sounds more than content with moving on.

Brown reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals and is expected to play right tackle with Orlando Brown Jr. covering Joe Burrow’s blind side.

The reported agreement ended Brown’s three-season second stint with the Patriots which came with its ups and downs. The veteran tackle opened up about his tumultuous final year with New England to Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network, and his meeting with fellow former Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras at the Bengals facility Tuesday helped open up a different perspective.

“Just being where we came from, where people would get out of there for a release any chance we had,” Brown told reporters, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Brown added Karras described the Cincinnati locker room like a “family,” per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.. That mindset appealed to what he wanted in a team.

While Brown enjoys his new environment in Cincinnati, the Patriots will be on the search for a replacement tackle as their options dwindled following the New York Jets deal with Tyron Smith.