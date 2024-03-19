Trent Brown will not be returning to the Patriots, which isn’t exactly a shock considering how things ended in New England.

Brown plans to sign a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Brown was in Cincinnati on Tuesday for a visit, and will join an offense that has two things New England didn’t: a star quarterback and a great receiving corps.

It’s not yet known what the value of Brown’s contract will be in Cincinnati.

Story continues below advertisement

It was just a matter of time before Brown signed with someone else, as he got candid with the NESN.com in January regarding the end of his tenure with the Patriots. New England reportedly was ready to move on, as well, as discussions on a new contract never really picked up between the two sides.

The Patriots have been linked to a number of replacement options throughout the offseason, but have yet to add a left tackle through free agency. It’s expected they’ll look toward the draft to obtain its anchor of the future, which they’ll also do at quarterback and wide receiver.