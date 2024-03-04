There has been a development in the case of impending free agent Kendrick Bourne.

The New England Patriots have offered Bourne a contract, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported Monday. Terms and details of the offer, however, were not released.

The Herald report comes one day after MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Chris Mason and Karen Guregian reported Bourne and the Patriots aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on an agreement. MassLive wrote it’s “unlikely” the Patriots are able to re-sign Bourne before free agency.

Free agency officially starts March 13, two days after the legal tampering period March 11.

Both the Herald and MassLive believe Bourne will have interest from around the league.

The Herald noted the Patriots could lose Bourne to a division rival and shared how the New York Jets were among teams to show interest in Bourne in the last 18 months. The Buffalo Bills were interested in Bourne before he signed with the Patriots in 2021, per the Herald, and Bourne has previously worked with members of the Miami Dolphins coaching staff, including head coach Mike McDaniel.

Spotrac projected Bourne’s market value at three years, $14.6 million. The Herald spoke to two NFL executives who felt Bourne will receive in the neighborhood of $7 million annually.

Bourne previously said his preference is to return to New England. MassLive reported Bourne is among the impending free agents the Patriots are hoping to retain.