The Patriots are set to enter the 2024 season with a first-year head coach, a new offensive coordinator and potentially a rookie quarterback.

Despite all of that turnover and uncertainty, one of New England’s most productive skill-position players over the past few seasons wants to keep playing in Foxboro, Mass.

Speaking with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, impending free agent Kendrick Bourn expressed a desire to stick with the Patriots.

“I want to come back (to New England). That is a goal of mine. I love being a Patriot — it’s a great environment for a person like me,” Bourne told Reiss. “Being a Patriot helped me grow into the player I am today. I’m thankful for the organization, but you never know. I’ve been in free agency before and I didn’t know what would happen. And I don’t know now.”

Bourne, who signed a three-year, $15 million deal with New England in his first career free agency tour after the 2020 season, feels like “something good” is coming at One Patriot Place under new head coach Jerod Mayo. The 28-year-old hopes to be a part of that new chapter, even though he doesn’t know who would be throwing him the football.

It’s also unclear what kind of market Bourne will have upon the start of the new league year. The veteran wideout was on pace for a career season before he tore his ACL on Oct. 29.

Bourne told Reiss he is doing “great” in recovery and plans to be available for Week 1 of the 2024 season.