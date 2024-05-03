Multiple rumors suggested the Patriots could trade back from the No. 3 pick, but they stayed pat and took Drake Maye.

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants reportedly were the most aggressive teams on draft night to make offers to New England, but de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo admitted those offers weren’t enticing enough to move them away from taking a potential franchise quarterback.

Mayo affirmed that notion in his appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday.

“Honestly, it was kind of anticlimactic,” Mayo told Eisen. “I know everyone was like ‘monumental packages’ and things like that, but we felt comfortable at three. We got our guy and obviously didn’t want to move. Our legacies are going to be tied together for a long time.”

Mayo revealed this week there was interest in the other quarterbacks in the draft. But New England rejecting the offers from other teams had a ripple effect on the rest of the draft. Most notably, Minnesota was forced to trade up one spot to take J.J. McCarthy at No. 10.

New England did try to make a trade but it was a deal to get it back into the first round, but the Buffalo Bills reportedly didn’t budge.

The Patriots head coach also continued to preach competition not only when it came to Maye but also the roster. He also felt the third overall pick and Jacoby Brissett could push each other throughout the offseason as Mayo moves to the on-field work after months of draft evaluation.