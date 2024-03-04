Mike Evans didn’t want to play with a rookie quarterback and the opportunity to compete for another Super Bowl was equally as important.

When Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, recently expressed those sentiments, it felt like Evans all but crossed the New England Patriots off his list of potential landing spots.

Well, that actually took place Monday morning.

Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract, as first reported by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The 30-year-old wideout has played all 10 of his NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, compiling 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of those campaigns. He’s put together a career worthy of Hall of Fame consideration and has accomplished the most of any receiver scheduled to hit the open market this offseason.

Unfortunately for teams like the Patriots, it’s not a deep class at the position.

The Cincinnati Bengals placed their franchise tag on star Tee Higgins, though some believe Higgins might still be available in trade talks. Additionally, Michael Pittman is unlikely to leave the Indianapolis Colts.

With the developments of Higgins, Pittman and now Evans, Calvin Ridley should be viewed as the top receiver available. Ridley is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Jaguars, but reports have surfaced that Jacksonville is unlikely to re-sign Ridley before free agency begins.

Ridley has always felt like the most realistic target for a receiver-needy team like New England. With Evans no longer an option, that might be even more clear.