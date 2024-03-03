It’s not the best time to need a free-agent wide receiver.

With Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins getting the franchise tag and Michael Pittman Jr. unlikely to leave the Indianapolis Colts, Mike Evans and Calvin Ridley are widely viewed as the next best options for a team needing a wideout.

The New England Patriots are among those teams. And they know it. The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Jeff Howe reported Thursday that wide receiver is New England’s top priority in free agency, followed by offensive tackle and tight end.

During an extensive report published Sunday, MassLive’s Mark Daniels, Chris Mason and Karen Guregian mentioned a receiver the Patriots are intrigued by: Noah Brown.

“An intriguing name among NFL teams, the Patriots included, is Texans wide receiver Noah Brown,” MassLive wrote, referencing how Brown had a few explosive games in 2023.

The 28-year-old Brown signed a one-year deal with the Texans prior to the 2023 campaign. He spent his first five NFL seasons with the Cowboys, though didn’t have a ton of production (82 receptions, 980 yards, three touchdowns) as he played behind wideouts like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb in Dallas.

Then in 2023, Brown recorded a career-best 567 yards despite playing just 10 games for the Texans. When Brown saw more snaps because of Houston’s injuries at the position, he had a seven-catch, 172-yard performance against the Bengals and a six-catch, 153-yard outing against the Buccaneers.

Patriots de factor general manager Eliot Wolf told reporters recently he was looking to “weaponize the offense.” Perhaps the Patriots see Brown as a player who can help in that area.