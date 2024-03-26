Kendrick Bourne on Monday joined Matthew Judon in recruiting efforts coming out of the Patriots locker room.

Not actually, but Bourne couldn’t help but have a little fun with a former teammate.

Less than two weeks into the new NFL year, running back Damien Harris announced his retirement. Harris called it a career after five seasons, playing all but one with the Patriots. New England drafted the 27-year-old 87th overall in 2019, and he had a standout season with the team in 2021 when he rushed for 929 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Harris made the announcement via Instagram, and the post’s comment section was flooded with kind words from former teammates. Included was a “plea” from Bourne, who was Patriots teammates with the Alabama product for two seasons.

“Naw my boy u can’t retire! U gotta come back to NE first!” Bourne wrote. “Lol jk congrats bro!”

Harris was a Patriots predecessor to Rhamondre Stevenson, who established himself as one of the NFL’s better complete backs after taking the top spot on New England’s running back depth chart. Stevenson will have a new running mate this season in the form of Antonio Gibson, who was a prioritized signing for Jerod Mayo and company in free agency.

Even though Harris spent his last NFL season in Buffalo, one has to imagine he will be supporting the Patriots from afar in 2024.