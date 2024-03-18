The Patriots didn’t swing for the fences last week, but they did take their hacks.

One of New England’s first moves once the NFL’s legal tampering period opened was agreeing to terms with Antonio Gibson, a running back only a few seasons removed from a 1,000-yard campaign with the Washington Commanders. In his latest Sunday notes column, ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed why Gibson was squarely on the Patriots’ radar in free agency.

“Patriots offensive coaches had identified former Washington running back Antonio Gibson as a top target, with his pass-catching and route-running ability top assets,” Reiss wrote. “That highlights, in part, how the new regime was looking for more of a contrast between top running back Rhamondre Stevenson and his backup than they had last season with Ezekiel Elliott. One NFL executive saw value in the signing as long as Gibson picks up the offensive system and shows the ability to pass protect — which can be challenging to project.”

Gibson could be in line for a robust role in his first season with the Patriots. Aside from lightening Stevenson’s workload, New England might lean on the dual-threat back as a security blanket of sorts if it starts a rookie quarterback from the get-go this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old was more productive as a pass-catcher than a rusher last season, as he set career highs in both catches (48) and receiving yards (389). Those numbers would have ranked third and fifth, respectively, for New England in 2023.