Jimmy Garoppolo signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, but the aftermath of his brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders last season resulted in a two-game suspension that awaits the 32-year-old at the start of 2024.

Garoppolo was suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, which added an even deeper damper to being released by the Raiders just six starts into a three-year, $72.75 million contract. And when re-telling the tale, Garoppolo attributed the league’s findings to an honest — and costly — mistake.

“I just messed up with the TUE, really,” Garoppolo told reporters Tuesday during a video conference, per the Associated Press. “I hate to joke about it, but I messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas. Bad timing, I guess.”

Garoppolo’s suspension was just the cherry on top of a nightmare sundae in Las Vegas. As the then-starter, Garoppolo dealt with several injuries, head-coaching instability and lost his role as the go-to signal caller after a 3-3 start with the Raiders. He also finished his run in Las Vegas throwing seven touchdowns with nine interceptions, which sealed the deal.

The Raiders expressed zero interest in keeping Garoppolo aboard as an expensive backup, opening the door for the 10-year veteran to find a new clean slate in Los Angeles.

Garoppolo looks forward to helping the Rams, although that comes with remaining in a backup role behind starter Matthew Stafford.

“Having gone against them for so many years, I knew how good this defense was, how… the offense could put up points,” Garroppolo added, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “It was a good situation, man. That was a big part of my decision. I just wanted to find a good situation, good people around. And I think I found it here.”

Garoppolo joins Las Vegas with an 8-0 career record against the Rams.