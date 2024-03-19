Mike Williams had several meetings lined up, however, the 29-year-old didn’t leave the Big Apple on Tuesday without becoming the newest member of the New York Jets.

Williams signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Jets, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Initially, the plan was for New York to be one of several stops along the way with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers in consideration, per Schefter. Now, neither franchise will meet with Williams.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who selected Williams seventh overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, severed ties and released him to clear cap space last week. That ended a seven-year relationship with the organization in which Williams recorded 4,806 receiving yards with 31 touchdowns.

During his latest campaign in 2023, Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, soiling a red-hot start to the season. Before going down, Williams caught 19 passes, recorded 249 receiving yards and totaled three touchdowns. He’s also led the NFL with 15.8 yards per reception among players with at least 200 catches since 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Now joining the Jets, Williams will undergo a redemption campaign alongside new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose 2023 was also cut short after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Week 1.

Already booked for contention upon the long-awaited return/debut season of Rodgers in New York, the Jets have further improved their roster in efforts to put last season’s 7-10 in the rearview mirror.