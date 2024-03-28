The Boston Red Sox play meaningful baseball Thursday, with Brayan Bello getting the Opening Day nod for the first time in his career.

It’s a monumental day, not only for the Red Sox, but for the 24-year-old pitcher they just committed to for the long term. He’ll be looking to prove the six-year, $55 million investment was worthy after inking an extension during spring training.

Boston might not be done making investments, though.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy made an appearance on the latest episode of MassLive’s Fenway Rundown podcast and revealed the organization was still looking to lock up young stars.

“I’m hopeful,” Kennedy said, as transcribed by host Chris Cotillo. “What I’ll say on that is (chief baseball officer Craig Breslow) and his team are engaged and have been engaged in a lot of discussions — internal discussions, external discussions, free agent conversations. Internally, the formula of signing and extending your known entities, your known talent, is really important and there’s lots of those discussions that have gone on.

“That’s all I can say publicly, but I think I’m hopeful that we’ll be in a position to get something across the line here soon. We may not, but it’d be great to get multiple deals across the line. There’s a lot of conversations going on.”

The Red Sox have a few candidates worthy of an extension, but none have gotten more attention than Triston Casas.

Casas has undergone several back-and-forths with Boston regarding a potential extension, and while he’s made it clear that he intends on sticking around for a while, the two sides are still apart on those discussions. Kennedy’s response, which was recorded Wednesday, would lead us to believe a new offer could soon be presented to the slugging first baseman.

Boston has other extension candidates, as well. Vaughn Grissom, despite having yet to play a game for the Red Sox, would provide a long-term solution to their second base problem. Tanner Houck might be worth locking up before his price gets too steep. The Red Sox could even extend some prospects like Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel and Roman Anthony, much like the Milwaukee Brewers did with Jackson Chourio.

Who knows who will be next, but it sure seems like Boston will be extending someone soon.