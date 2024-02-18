What Triston Casas Is Seeking In Possible Extension With Red Sox

Triston Casas hopes to remain with the Boston Red Sox for years to come.

When speaking with reporters at spring training, Casas previously opened up about offseason contract talks with the organization that came to no avail. Following up on that topic, the 24-year-old explained what the ideal extension would look like, after further emphasizing that playing for the Red Sox beyond his club control years would still be the preferred outcome.

“(An extension) that sets me and my family for the rest of my life,” Casas said, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I don’t know what that looks like. I’m low maintenance. I don’t need a lot. So I got a small family. I don’t need much 7 but something that I think would suffice (for) the work that I put into it my whole life would be nice.”

The Red Sox could cover the remaining five years of team control if both sides were to agree on an extension. That period also leaves plenty of time before Casas becomes eligible to test out the free agency market.

Last season, Casas took the biggest leap among a handful of rookies utilized throughout the season. He batted .263 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs, breaking out of an early season slump — Casas hit .133 in March/April — to earning legitimate American League Rookie of the Year consideration. By the time the campaign was headed for its end, Casas was significantly more comfortable both in the batter’s box and as the go-to starting first baseman.

Casas recorded a .955 fielding percentage, charged with only five errors throughout a span of 958 defensive chances.

Boston’s ongoing youth movement suits Casas and the patience necessary to allow the left-handed hitter to blossom and overcome the early rookie dog days of 2023. Now, with a full year-plus of MLB experience under his belt, Casas can further strengthen his contract extension case in 2024 and beyond.