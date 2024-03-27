WORCESTER, Mass. — Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Richard Fitts has racked up the frequent flyer miles over the last few days entering the season.

The right-hander made the trip out of Fort Myers with the Red Sox to Texas to take on the Rangers in a final pair of exhibition games. Fitts got the start in afternoon contest on Tuesday and held his own against major-league hitters. The 24-year-old tossed 3 1/3 scoreless frames in the win, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out three Rangers. The next day, he made it to Worcester to start his Triple-A season.

“It was a lot of fun being in the big-league stadium, for sure,” Fitts told NESN.com at WooSox Media Day on Wednesday. It puts a fire under you a little bit. That’s where you want to be. I’m trying to get to the big leagues as fast as I can.”

Not only did Fitts face big-league hitters, he took the ball against the reigning World Series champions. Stars such as Marcus Semien and Corey Seager were in the lineup against the Red Sox, giving Fitts extra momentum to compete.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s cool to see the guys that I was watching in the World Series a couple of months ago,” Fitts added. “These guys are competing. Ultimately, I’m on the mound 60 feet away pitching to them. It’s pretty cool.”

Fitts came to the Red Sox in a rare trade with the Yankees that sent Alex Verdugo to New York. As more time has passed in the offseason, adapting to the Red Sox side of the rivalry has become normal.

“Everybody has welcomed me with open arms,” Fitts added. “I’m excited to be here. The color red is growing on me a little more now. I’m wearing a little more of it.”

Fitts has adapted to his new teammates, living with his friend and fellow pitcher Garrett Whitlock during spring training. Additionally, the right-hander joined the organization during a pitching transition with new voices such as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, pitching coach Andrew Bailey and director of pitching Justin Willard, who has become a key resource for Fitts.

Story continues below advertisement

“With Willard here, he’s been awesome,” Fitts explained. “When I got traded, I think it was his fifth day on the job. I got in touch with him. We’ve had a really good relationship moving forward. He’s been someone that I can go ask anything I need to. He’s been really beneficial to me on helping my pitch shapes.”

Stretched out as a starter, Fitts is ready to get to work and tally innings with the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A to show his worth and potentially add depth in Boston later in the season.