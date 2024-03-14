The Boston Red Sox have built quite the young core in the minor leagues, mostly comprised of position players who will have an impact on the big-league club in the near future.

With one of the best systems in baseball, the Red Sox could get reinforcements from some of those top prospects as early as this season. While it may take until 2026 for that full core to emerge in Boston, impact players may start making the jump one by one.

So, who could be making their MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2024?

With the season just two weeks away, four candidates seem to be leading that path to Boston.

Kyle Teel

Boston’s 2023 first-round draft pick could pave his way to the show if he can continue his hot introduction to pro ball last year. After being selected No. 14 overall by the Red Sox, Teel hit .363 with a .977 OPS in 26 games in the minor leagues. The catching prospect jumped three levels with the Red Sox aggressively promoting him from rookie ball to Double-A by the end of the year.

Teel will likely start the year in Double-A after ending 2023 with the Portland Sea Dogs. Given how fast Boston has moved him so far, seeing Teel as a call-up down the stretch would not be a total surprise. As a well-rounded player with the bat and behind the plate, Teel could certainly play himself into regular reps alongside Boston’s starting catcher Connor Wong.

Chase Meidroth

Meidroth has shown a solid progression throughout his time in the Red Sox minor league system. Boston’s fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft has built his stock on a great approach at the plate and improving defensive versatility around the infield.

With the ability to hold down second and third base with the glove, Meidroth consistently put together quality at-bats in his career, posting an on-base percentage over .400 in both of his minor league seasons.

Meidroth should make the jump to Triple-A sometime during 2024. If he can do more damage with the bat and maintain his infield versatility, he could offer value off the bench for the Red Sox.

Nick Yorke

Like Meidroth, Yorke could be a depth addition to the big-league club in Boston toward the end of the season if the need arises for another infielder.

Yorke was the start of the farm system turnaround as the Red Sox’s first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He was fantastic in 2021, battled through injuries in 2022, and found some middle ground in 2023.

Boston’s starting infield is likely set for 2024. If Yorke can elevate his game this season, it will be up to him to hit his way to the big leagues for the Red Sox.

Bryan Mata

This pick is a total wild card for the Red Sox.

Mata is out of minor league options entering his age-25 season, though he is currently shut down in spring training with the injury. His high-velocity fastball has always created intrigue around the right-hander. That still exists entering the 2024 season where he could find a role in the bullpen if he is healthy.

2024 could finally be the year where Mata shows the Red Sox what he is made of.