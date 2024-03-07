Before the start of the 2024 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Nick Yorke.

Nick Yorke began a new era for the Boston Red Sox during the 2020 MLB Draft as the No. 17 overall pick. He was the first player in a youth movement throughout the farm system that now flourishes with position players for the Red Sox.

Coming up on four years after being drafted, Yorke has seen his fair share of highs and lows in his development. Entering a key year of his journey within Boston’s organization, Yorke looks to hit his way back into his future.

With plenty to play for, here’s everything you need to know about the 21-year-old infielder.

Background

Under then-chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, Yorke was the first selection in three straight seasons of the Red Sox drafting high school infielders from California, followed by Marcelo Mayer in 2021 and Mikey Romero.

While he may not have initially been on first-round radars around the league, Yorke impressed the Red Sox with his renowned plate approach and consistent ability to put together a competitive at-bat. The infielder stands at 5-foot-11 and 200 lbs., giving decent athleticism up the middle.

Yorke would have to wait until 2021 to get his first real professional experience given that he was drafted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His inaugural season was an exceptional one, hitting .325 with a .928 OPS in 97 games as the organization’s Minor League Offensive Player of the Year. Yorke slugged 14 home runs, which remains his best career mark, and stole 13 bases, leading to intrigue for his sophomore season.

Instead, 2022 was a year of adversity as Yorke battled a series of injuries and took a step back in his development, hitting just .232 in 80 games with High-A Greenville. As he got healthy, Yorke needed a bounce-back effort, which fortunately came for him when Boston sent him to the Arizona Fall League. The infielder excelled in the extra work, hitting .342 in 19 games.

2023 marked a pivotal year for Yorke after one great season and another of regression. The prospect found stability somewhere in the middle of his previous production. Yorke slashed .268/.350/.465 in 110 games with Double-A Portland. Most importantly, Yorke improved his defense, being named alongside two of his teammates as the best fielders in their respective positions in the Eastern League by Baseball America.

Overall, his resurgence was solid, reminding the Red Sox what he is capable of while leaving plenty of necessary growth to be had.

Scouting Report

Yorke entered professional baseball with the ability to get on-base consistently and put together a competitive at-bat. He’s shown that in flashes during his minor league career. Additionally, Yorke can still take steps forward defensively and needs more in-zone contact at the plate.

In an effort to expand his abilities, the Red Sox also gave Yorke reps in the outfield during spring training, setting up an interesting outlook for 2024.

“It’s interesting that they’re going to start exposing him to the outfield,” Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com told NESN.com. “It makes sense. With how many infielders they have, you need to be able to play somewhere else. So, I’ll be interested to see what he looks like out there. But it’s a big year for him. If you can hit enough, they’ll find a position for you.”

Ultimately, Yorke’s production at the plate is going to determine how fast he can restore his rise up the rankings and earn the chance to fight for a spot in Boston.

“If he shows he can hit, teams will want that,” Cundall added. “Teams value contact. Teams value cost-controlled players who can make a ton of contact and hit the ball hard. That’s an archetype teams will want. It’s just he needs to show that consistent contact ability before we get to that point.”

Most-likely scenario: Utility role

The Red Sox likely have the starting infield set for the foreseeable future with Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Trevor Story and Vaughn Grissom, though he may not be ready for Opening Day.

Regardless, if Yorke can get on-base as advertised when he was drafted, his value as a utilityman could earn him a spot in the show.

Best-case scenario: Starting second baseman

The Red Sox acquired Grissom with the intention that he would step in to close the six-year revolving door at second base, having the youth and potential to be the starter moving forward.

Yorke still has time to reach that potential himself, though personally elevating his game will be up to him.

Fenway forecast:

With Grissom at second base, Yorke could make his debut if his bat makes noise in the minor leagues as the season goes on. Still among the top prospects in the system, Yorke could find a temporary home at some point this season for the Red Sox in a utility role.

“If Nick Yorke is hitting really well, and shows he’s ready for the next step in his career, I could definitely see a path for it,” Cundall shared.

SoxProspects ranking: No. 6

Yorke did move down the list for 2024, though that mostly comes from the surge of Roman Anthony and the return from injury for talented outfielder Miguel Bleis. Another year of consistent play with the bat and the glove could bump him back into the top five on SoxProspects.com.