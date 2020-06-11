The Boston Red Sox had the No. 17 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and they used it on an infielder.
Boston used its pick to select 18-year-old Nick Yorke, a second baseman out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif. Yorke, a righty, spent all four years on his school’s varsity team, racking up a .457 batting average including 134 hits, 100 runs and 77 RBIs in 94 games.
Yorke, who comes in at 6-foot, 195 lbs., saw his senior year cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though he did manage to garner eight hits, nine runs and six RBI on a .533 batting average in just five games. He committed to Arizona prior to the draft.
We can’t wait to see what this kid has up his sleeve.
