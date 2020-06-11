Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox had the No. 17 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and they used it on an infielder.

Boston used its pick to select 18-year-old Nick Yorke, a second baseman out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif. Yorke, a righty, spent all four years on his school’s varsity team, racking up a .457 batting average including 134 hits, 100 runs and 77 RBIs in 94 games.

Yorke, who comes in at 6-foot, 195 lbs., saw his senior year cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though he did manage to garner eight hits, nine runs and six RBI on a .533 batting average in just five games. He committed to Arizona prior to the draft.

We can’t wait to see what this kid has up his sleeve.

Thumbnail photo via Courtesy - Youtube