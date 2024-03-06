Brayan Bello developed into a frontline starter with the Boston Red Sox, and it looks like he’ll be in that position for years to come.

Bello confirmed last month that he has been in contract talks with the Red Sox this spring and those talks reportedly have rapidly progressed in an effort to keep the 24-year-old with Boston for the foreseeable future.

“According to industry sources, righthander Brayan Bello is in advanced talks about a long-term extension with the team,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier wrote Wednesday. “The deal would keep Bello with the Red Sox beyond 2028, when he would first be eligible for free agency.”

Speier noted that specific details on the extension are not known.

Bello, who debuted with the Red Sox in 2022, has flashed All-Star potential and shown a high ceiling over his two seasons with Boston. After a bumpy rookie campaign, Bello started 28 games last season, posting a 12-11 record with a 4.24 ERA and and a 1.338 WHIP. He notched 132 strikeouts in 157 innings pitched.

The Red Sox signed Bello as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017 and quickly rose through Boston’s minor league system. He now is a candidate to be the team’s Opening Day starter on March 28 against the Seattle Mariners.

Bello isn’t arbitration eligible until 2026 but the Red Sox seem like they don’t want to get to that point with their homegrown star.