Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox appear to be mutually interested in working together for the long haul.

Bello, a 2017 international free-agent signing, is coming off his first full season in Major League Baseball. The 24-year-old dealt with the standard growing pains that come with being a rookie starter, but he still managed to impress by leading the club with 12 wins in 2023.

The Dominican Republic native is under team control for a while — Bello isn’t arbitration-eligible until after next season — but going ahead of schedule and ironing out an extension could benefit both sides. Asked Wednesday morning if he was close to a new deal with the Red Sox, the right-hander responded “mas o menos,” per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, which translates to “more or less” or “maybe.”

Bello also revealed his representatives spoke with Red Sox executives “in the last few weeks.”

Has Bello already proven he’s a bonafide front-end starter? No. But his high ceiling of potential and commitment to his craft make him an obvious extension candidate who could prove to be a steal if Boston puts pen to paper sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Bello will look to put together a great spring training with an eye toward potentially earning the Opening Day nod from manager Alex Cora.