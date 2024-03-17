Red Sox Roster Challengers Make Progress Against Division Ace

While the Red Sox saw talent with their next core at the “Spring Breakout” game at JetBlue Park on Saturday, the big-league club got work in Sarasota, Fla. against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston still has several decisions to make regarding the Opening Day roster landscape. With spots and playing time up for grabs, three players boosted their pitch for the Red Sox.

Facing former NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Bobby Dalbec and Wilyer Abreu smashed back-to-back home runs in the second inning against the division rivals. Dalbec has a chance to become a versatile bat off the bench while Abreu is currently set to platoon in the outfield with offseason acquisition Tyler O’Neill.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Cooper Criswell has gone from providing depth on a free-agent deal to potentially becoming a crucial innings-eater for the Red Sox in 2024. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow highlighted his abilities earlier in camp, setting Criswell up for a solid outing on Saturday. The right-hander surrendered just two runs on four hits across four innings of work, walking a batter while striking out three.

Given the roster construction for the 2024 season, all three players could have enhanced roles with the Red Sox. Saturday offered a chance to step up and show their worth.