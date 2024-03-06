When the Boston Red Sox signed Cooper Criswell to a one-year deal in December, he had only pitched in 12 big-league games in his career with two of those being starts.

With Boston “concerned” about Lucas Giolito’s injury, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow pegged Criswell as a possible rotation option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

“It would be unfair to say we overlooked him, but we just weren’t as familiar with him given that he wasn’t with us,” Breslow said, per McCaffrey. “I think what has been impressive and what we knew we were getting is an elite strike-thrower. I think there were some questions as to whether or not we can help boost the stuff and I think in pretty short order, it’s ticked up a little bit while maintaining the ability to shape pitches very, very well and pounding the strike zone. So I think he’s definitely put himself in the conversation.”

Criswell does have experience as a starter in Triple-A, making 17 starts for the Durham Bulls last season. The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher posted a 4-4 record with a 3.93 ERA to go along with 80 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had to use relievers in the starting rotation last season and has challenged the pitchers in the organization to pitch deeper into games during spring training.

“We need these guys to (pitch deeper),” Cora said. “That’s with Lucas or without him. Like the Tanners (Tanner Houck) and Kutter (Crawford) and Whit (Garrett Whitlock), whoever is in the rotation, that’s what we’re pushing and that’s what we want.”

Without knowing the extent of Giolito’s injury, it’s a safe bet that Brayan Bello will be the Red Sox’s Opening Day starter. As for the rest of the rotation, that remains to be seen but the additional rotation spot could be open for Josh Winckowski, Criswell, Houck or Whitlock.