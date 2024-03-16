The Boston Red Sox took care of business against the Atlanta Braves in a 7-2 victory in MLB’s “Spring Breakout” game.

Boston’s top prospects took advantage of the showcase opportunity and played up to potential. From timely hitting to quality defense, one of baseball’s farm systems was on full display at JetBlue Park.

With several impact performances, here are a few thoughts on Saturday’s showing from the Red Sox farm system.

Nick Yorke’s approach returns

2024 is an incredibly pivotal year for Nick Yorke.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2020 first-round pick for Boston won minor league awards during his debut 2021 season in the system, batting .325 with a .928 OPS. He bounced back in 2023 after an injury-riddled 2022 season, though he can still do more damage at the plate in order to boost his stock.

Nice day at the office for Nick Yorke. 😎



2-for-2

1 2B

1 RBI#SpringBreakout | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/oaBZ9STWA4 — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) March 16, 2024

Saturday was a refreshing performance from Yorke in that regard. The infielder went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. On his run-scoring single, Yorke stayed patient and drove the ball to the opposite field to get the run home. Later in the game, Yorke powered a ball off of the center field fence for a double to close out his afternoon. For a player whose offensive upside was based on patience and working quality at-bats, Yorke returned to his roots on Saturday.

It’s hard to ask for more from the Red Sox prospect in his latest showing.

Story continues below advertisement

Two young arms lead the way on the mound

While Boston’s system is top-heavy with position players, the Red Sox should have intrigue after another solid day for Wikelman Gonzalez.

The Venezuelan right-hander got the start on Saturday and worked efficiently, tossing three no-hit innings without surrendering a run while striking out a batter. He did walk three hitters, which will be an area to watch in 2024 as the strikeout artist looks to hone his command of the plate.

Gonzalez posted a 2.42 ERA in 10 starts in Double-A last season, including the first six innings of a combined no-hitter. He’ll likely rejoin Portland to start the season with intentions of putting his plus stuff to use on a more consistent basis.

The Red Sox also got a good look at right-hander Richard Fitts, who came over in December from the New York Yankees during the Alex Verdugo trade. The righty allowed two runs on two hits over three innings with three strikeouts. Fitts has a solid fastball and shared with NESN’s Tom Caron on the broadcast that he is working on a new changeup to pair with his breaking ball. Already fitting in with Garrett Whitlock and Cooper Criswell, Fitts could pitch his way to the big leagues at some point for the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

The “Big Three” shows strengths

Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel have been built up to be at the center of the Red Sox future. All three showed positive signs in Saturday’s victorious effort.

Teel moved well behind the plate and drove in a run on a pair of hits. Anthony lived up to his patented patience at the plate with a pair of walks. Mayer looked strong at shortstop on an improving left side of the infield with Chase Meidroth.

The future looked strong for the Red Sox with those three on the field. Mayer has emerged as the face of that group with immense respect from Alex Cora. Saturday’s opportunity confirmed to him just how good the next core can be.

"Super talented… I think we have a lot of talent across the board and we're really excited for what the future holds"



Marcelo Mayer on their farm system talent@TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/vmq40Cwscz — NESN (@NESN) March 16, 2024

“I think we have a lot of talent across the board and we’re really excited for what the future holds,” Mayer told NESN’s Tom Caron during the broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceddanne Rafaela is ready for the show

Rafaela was offered the chance to fight for an Opening Day roster spot at the start of camp by the Red Sox. So far, he’s done everything he’s needed to in order to earn that spot.

Although he debuted with the Red Sox in 2023, Rafaela still has rookie eligibility, which allowed him to play in the “Spring Breakout” game.

He continued his hot spring during Saturday’s contest.

Story continues below advertisement

The Boston outfielder made an impact on both sides of the ball. Rafaela tracked down a fly ball and fired the ball back to second for an 8-2 double play to crush an Atlanta scoring chance. Later at the plate, the 23-year-old clobbered a three-run home run to straight-away center field to extend the lead for the Red Sox.

Ceddanne Rafaela showcasing that POP 💥 #RedSox



📺: ATL vs BOS Spring Breakout Game – Live now on NESN pic.twitter.com/3IkEMRvDq2 — NESN (@NESN) March 16, 2024

Entering play on Saturday, Rafaela had an OPS over .900 for the spring with three home runs. It’s safe to say he boosted his resume for Opening Day even more with a solid day at the ballpark.