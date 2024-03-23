Red Sox Rumors: Veteran Pitcher Joining Big League Roster

The Red Sox needed to address the lack of depth to their pitching staff and reportedly did so by making an addition Saturday.

Boston reportedly is in agreement with veteran right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson on a major league contract, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. It’s pending a physical, which should be completed before Opening Day, per Cotillo.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the organization was “working on” the Anderson deal Saturday, Rob Bradford of Audacy confirmed.

Anderson triggered an opt-out clause in his minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2. The Bucs didn’t add him to the MLB roster, allowing him to re-enter free agency.

The 36-year-old was competing for a swing spot on Pittsburgh’s staff, which would have seen him either settle into the back of the rotation or in the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever. He made one start in four outings this spring, allowing just three earned runs across, with nine strikeouts and three walks. He’ll likely join Josh Winckowski as a bulk-innings option in the Opening Day bullpen.

The Red Sox could also choose to put him in the rotation, should their latest attempt at allowing Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock start not go as planned.

Anderson spent 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies, posting a 5.42 ERA in 86 1/3 innings over 19 appearances. He’s pitched for seven teams across a decade in the big leagues.