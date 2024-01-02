Red Sox Add Pitching Depth, Claim Versatile Arm Off Waivers

It isn’t another big name like some might have hoped, but the Boston Red Sox added some pitching depth Tuesday.

The Red Sox announced they claimed right-hander Max Castillo off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old has limited experience in Major League Baseball, recording a 5.43 ERA in 23 appearances with KC and the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s an intriguing addition for Boston, who adds yet another versatile arm in Castillo. He’s mostly been used as a reliver in the big leagues, but does have six starts under his belt. That’s because Castillo is a starter by trade, finishing last season with a 4.58 ERA in 21 starts for Triple-A Omaha.

Castillo was traded to Kansas City as part of the package that sent infielder Whit Merrifield to Toronto.

Castillo’s addition takes up the final spot on Boston’s 40-man roster, meaning Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will have to make another move before officially adding starter Lucas Giolito.

Boston reportedly inked Giolito to a two-year deal last week, though an official announcement had not been made as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.