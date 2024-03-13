The Tennessee Titans just keep getting the better of the New England Patriots when it comes to big free-agent decisions.

The Patriots lost out to the Titans in the Calvin Ridley sweepstakes Wednesday with Tennessee reportedly inking the standout wide receiver to a four-year, $92 million contract. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported New England’s offer to Ridley was extremely close to what he got from the Titans.

That should make Ridley choosing the Titans over the Patriots sting even more. But Tennessee made another move Wednesday that should also feel like a small knife twist to the Patriots.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Titans are re-signing veteran kicker Nick Folk to a one-year, $3.755 million contract with incentives to bring the contract up to $4.13.

The Patriots trading Folk prior to the start of last season to the Titans in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick was viewed somewhat as an afterthought. Folk was incredibly reliable during his three-plus seasons with New England, but with him in his late 30s, the franchise was ready to turn the kicking game over to rookie Chad Ryland, who the Patriots moved up to select in the fourth round.

The move in hindsight was a clear mistake as the Patriots desperately missed Folk’s greatest asset: his consistent right leg. It didn’t help that Ryland struggled mightily, making just 16-of-25 field goals. Folk converted field goals at a league-best 96.7% rate last season as he connected on 29-of-30 attempts.

Tennessee certainly got the better of the trade and by bringing back Folk, the Titans now go into next season with a kicker they can rely on. The Patriots are obviously in a much different situation with plenty of doubt surrounding Ryland.

The news of Folk returning to the Titans came just minutes after the reported signing of Ridley, and it served as a reminder to the Patriots that the Titans continue to make better moves than them.