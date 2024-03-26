Robert Kraft Sets Personal Expectations For 2024 Patriots Season

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it well-known the last couple of offseasons of his desire to see his franchise get back to the NFL playoffs.

But the Patriots moved further and further away from the postseason, bottoming out this past season with a 4-13 record, which was the worst mark in the AFC.

Kraft still has his sights set on the playoffs. But installing a practically entirely new coaching staff headed by Jerod Mayo and putting an emphasis on filling holes through the draft has Kraft at least aware that it could be a bumpy journey back to that point.

“My hope, and expectations, is to make the playoffs,” Kraft told reporters Tuesday from the annual league meeting in Orlando, Fla., per team-provided video. “That’s something, realistically, we have a new leadership team, we’re going to have a lot of young players we don’t know — a lot can happen. We might struggle more than I want. But the good news, when you’re running any businesses, you try to figure out what the key variables are, and then you try to put people in place that you think can react and adapt to what has to happen. I really feel we have a good young team. I just hope we don’t struggle. But in the end, everything is chit-chat until you get on the field. X’s and O’s are where it’s at.”

The Patriots, who haven’t won a playoff game since capturing Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, are in a clear rebuild, but Kraft hopes that New England isn’t stuck in this stretch for much longer.

He understands he’ll have to exhibit more patience than in the past with the Patriots relying on new pieces both on the coaching staff and in the front office. And he seems willing to give Mayo some leeway as he takes over for Bill Belichick and figures things out as a first-time head coach.

“I’d like to think there will be a big improvement next year,” Kraft said. “That’s my hope. But we know we have to be patient. Everything is new.”

But even with Kraft not expecting New England to turn into a Super Bowl contender overnight, he emphasized that he’s still committed to winning.

“Look, for me personally, after my family, the most important thing in my life is to win football games with the Patriots, and try to do whatever I can in the background to try to make that happen,” Kraft said. “So, I say that to our fans and I believe we’re going in the right direction. We’ve gone through a tough three, four years. At the same time, we were privileged to have the greatest coach in the 100-year history of the game. He did amazing things. Combined with the quarterback we had for two decades, it’s a pretty high standard. We’re happy we were able to put the pieces in place that allowed that to happen and flourish. And now we have to get back so we’re competing in a range where (in) similar, hopefully, position.”