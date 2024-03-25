The Patriots didn’t “burn cash” at the outset of NFL free agency like some expected, but the frugal spending wasn’t a directive from ownership.

New England entered the offseason armed with the most salary cap space in the entire league. Instead of using the surplus of cash on a free-agent game-changer, the Patriots spread their wealth across a variety of good-not-great players. Many of those recipients were internal free agents, who were the “most important” figures for New England this offseason.

But had the Patriots backed up the Brinks truck for one of the game’s best, the Kraft family would have been fine with it. Head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed as much Monday morning when he met with the media at the NFL’s annual meeting.

“Everyone wants that big signing, but at the same time, as we continue to put this team together, there has to be a process,” Mayo told reporters, as transcribed by Pro Football Network’s Dakota Randall. “…When there’s a guy we want to get, the Krafts have already said, ‘Go spend the money.'”

The green light from ownership put the Patriots in the mix to sign Calvin Ridley, the best wide receiver available in free agency. New England reportedly made a very competitive offer, and Mayo admittedly was “disappointed” when Ridley chose to take his talents to Tennessee.

A time likely will come when the Patriots go all out to sign a truly premier player. But Mayo took on a rebuilding team, and he sounds like someone who is a firm believer in great clubs being built through the draft.